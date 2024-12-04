Instead of 12 paper journals, military will now fill in one electronic – Umierov

From now on, instead of 12 paper journals and personnel records, the military will fill in only one electronic journal.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the order of the Ministry of Defense No. 687, we have reduced 12 paper journals and personnel records to one single electronic journal," the head of the defense ministry said.

The changes include the following:

The military can now keep records of personnel on a computer;

The electronic journal replaces the content of all paper documents that were previously kept separately;

The ability to quickly make changes and correct inaccuracies in up-to-date information.

"Our military should focus on performing combat missions, not spending time filling out numerous paper logs... This solution will save our military time, make processes simpler and more efficient," Umerov said.

Earlier, the Army+ app launched a new feature for submitting a report to change the place of service.

Read more: Results of online transfer in army will be controlled by General Staff of AFU - media