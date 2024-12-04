Ministry of Defense on achievements in demining in 2024: 10 new battalions and 52 vehicles. PHOTO

In 2024, it was possible to significantly expand resources for demining by attracting new units and modern equipment.

This was reported by Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, Head of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

This year, as part of the development of mine action in Ukraine, 10 new demining battalions were created. The fleet of equipment has also been significantly expanded - the number of mechanized demining vehicles has increased from 2 to 52 units.

The event reportedly brought together about 350 participants, including representatives of the government, international organizations, business and equipment manufacturers.

The colonel noted that 42 mechanized demining vehicles have been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another 10 to the State Special Transport Service. The fleet is dominated by foreign equipment: DOK-ING, Bažena, GCS, Hydrema, Scan Jack, as well as Ukrainian MR-3101 vehicles.

"Initial non-technical surveys were conducted in 59 territorial communities, 4219 contaminated or suspected contaminated sites with a total area of 558 km² were identified, and 35,000 km² of territory were marked as not containing evidence of risks during the non-technical survey, which allowed us to reduce the area of potentially contaminated territories from 174,000 to 139,000 km²," said the colonel.

In turn, Colonel Oleh Shuvarskyi, Head of the Mine Action Department, invited the developers of the latest technologies to cooperate. He emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is ready to test innovative projects on its base and facilitate their certification.

"Our experts will provide all the necessary practical assistance for organizing and conducting tests and, in case of successful results, will recommend these projects for certification," said Colonel Shuvarskyi.

