Ukraine receives 230 pickup trucks and 240 mine detectors from Lithuania. PHOTO

As part of the demining coalition, Ukraine received 230 modern vehicles and 240 mine detectors from Lithuania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

During the event, the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, noted that this is the first batch of demining equipment within the framework of the international coalition for demining Ukraine.

"Today marks an important milestone in our collective commitment to build resilient demining units that are well-equipped and meet Western standards. We are delivering the first batch of demining equipment purchased under the coalition. This equipment includes: 230 pick-up trucks and 240 mine detectors, is much more than a set of tools, it symbolises our unwavering support for Ukraine, the restoration of peace and the return of land to its people," said Kasciunas.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov said that the vehicles will be used for humanitarian demining. In addition, it will help to increase the mobility of demining teams that clear the territories on a daily basis for the safe advance of our units.