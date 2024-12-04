Position of purchaser will appear in military units of Armed Forces of Ukraine - military procurement expert Silvestrov

A new position of procurement officer will be introduced in the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An expert on military procurement, Yevhen Silvestrov, wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"The Minister of Defence approved the decision on the proposal of the General Staff, and this is a really big breakthrough. Those who follow my posts know that my team and I have been fighting for this for over a year. This is not just a formality, but a real step towards professional procurement in the Armed Forces," he stressed.

Silvestrov also thanked everyone involved in the process and the team that made it possible.

He added that this decision "will be the basis for further dramatic changes".

Read more: SBGSU on allocation of UAH 23 billion to it: Please, do not speculate on mentioned topic and avoid manipulations