SBGSU on allocation of UAH 23 billion to it: Please, do not speculate on mentioned topic and avoid manipulations

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine commented on the delegation of authority to purchase defence goods for the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and called for no speculation on this topic and to avoid manipulation.

This is stated in a message on the website of the State Border Guard Service.

"In view of the information that has been circulating in social media and the media regarding the delegation of authority to the Administration of the State Border Guard Service to implement a separate budget programme for the procurement of defence goods for the needs of the Defence Forces of Ukraine with subsequent transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we would like to note the following.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is a responsible state body, part of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, and acts exclusively within the framework of the current legislation and the interests of Ukraine," the statement said.

As noted, the day before, the Ministry received proposals on the possibility of purchasing a number of relevant nomenclatures of the necessary means to support the Defence Forces of our country. These proposals were sent to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the General Staff to study this issue and make an appropriate decision.

"As a result of the review and in accordance with the proposal of the Ministry of Defence to the Government, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine issued an Order on delegation of authority for defence procurement. We ask you not to speculate on this topic and avoid manipulations that are now being spread in the public sphere," the State Border Guard Service emphasised.

As reported earlier, on 29 November, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1191-r, which allocated UAH 23 billion for the purchase of shells for the State Border Guard Service. The initiator was the Ministry of Defence.