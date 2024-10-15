G7 ambassadors welcome appointment of supervisory boards for procurement agencies of Ministry of Defense
Ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries welcomed the decision to appoint supervisory boards of the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator.
According to Censor.NET, such a statement appeared in the joint X (Twitter) of the G7 ambassadors.
" G7 ambassadors welcome the appointment of supervisory boards for Ukraine's two defence procurement agencies. This important step will facilitate their access to international expertise and increase transparency," the statement said.
What preceded this?
On 11 October, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of candidates to the supervisory boards of the Defence Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator.
