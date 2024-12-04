Orban and Pope discuss "promoting peace" in Ukraine

On Wednesday, December 4, Pope Francis met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Vatican. They discussed the prospects for peace in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Vatican press service and AR, Censor.NET reports.

"The dialogue was focused primarily on the war in Ukraine, taking into account the humanitarian consequences of the war and efforts to promote peace," the statement said.

After the conversation with the Pope, Orban posted a photo on social network X with the caption: "I visited the Holy Father because we must seize the chance for peace."

Other topics of conversation between the Hungarian prime minister and the Pope included Hungary's presidency of the Council of the European Union, "the central role of the family in society, and the protection of younger generations."

As AR reminds us, during his visit to Hungary last year, the Pope met with Ukrainian refugees.

Orban himself has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in the Ukrainian-Russian war, while refusing to supply Ukraine with weapons and threatening to veto EU sanctions against Russia.