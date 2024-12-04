Enemy has launched "Shaheds" against Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

On the evening of December 4, ruscists launched "Shaheds" in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Forces telegram channel.

Movement of enemy UAVs

A group of UAVs in the north of Sumy region, heading southwest.

New enemy UAVs in the east of Sumy region, heading west, southwest.

Update on UAV movement

UAV groups in Sumy region, heading southwest, south

Threat of enemy attack UAVs for Poltava region

New groups of hostile UAVs in the north of Kharkiv region, heading south, southwest.

