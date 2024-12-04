ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10118 visitors online
News
5 494 8

Enemy has launched "Shaheds" against Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of December 4, ruscists launched "Shaheds" in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Forces telegram channel.

Movement of enemy UAVs

  • A group of UAVs in the north of Sumy region, heading southwest.
  • New enemy UAVs in the east of Sumy region, heading west, southwest.

Update on UAV movement

  • UAV groups in Sumy region, heading southwest, south
  • Threat of enemy attack UAVs for Poltava region
  • New groups of hostile UAVs in the north of Kharkiv region, heading south, southwest.

See more: Air Defense of Land Forces destroyed 762 enemy UAVs of various types in November. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Air forces (1424) air alert (330) Shahed (583)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 