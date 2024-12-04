Air Defense of Land Forces destroyed 762 enemy UAVs of various types in November. INFOGRAPHICS
In November, air defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 762 enemy drones of various types.
This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in November, the Air Defense units of the Land Forces destroyed 13 cruise missiles and 762 UAVs of various types, in particular:
- UAV Shahed-131/136 - 561 units;
- UAV Orlan 10/30 - 38 units;
- Zala UAV - 60 units;
- Supercam UAV - 28 units;
- Lancet UAV - 47 units;
- UAV "Molniya" - 18 units.
- UAV "Pryvit-82" - 8 units
- UAV "Garnet" - 2 units.
