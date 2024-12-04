Kadyrov threatens to use Ukrainian POWs as human shield against UAV attacks

During the "teleconference", the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov put Ukrainian POWs held on the territory of the republic in front of him and announced plans to place them on the roofs of strategically important facilities as a "human shield". He also suggested a prisoner to shoot himself.

Kadyrov posted a video of the meeting on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The room where the meeting took place had bunks set up, and Ukrainian prisoners of war were present.

During the conversation, Kadyrov suggested that the prisoners should be placed "at the facilities that were captured by American satellites".

"Put them all on the roofs. Give them good weapons. Let them guard our territory," he said, suggesting one of the prisoners to "shoot himself," and actually forcing another to publicly ask the Ukrainian authorities for an exchange.

"I'll give you a gun now, will you shoot yourself?" - the Chechen leader said to the man, whose face was not shown. The man refused.

According to the Agency, the video shows 22-year-old Nazar Dorofieiev, who is listed in the database of missing persons in Ukraine. According to these data, Dorofieiev disappeared near Avdiivka on February 12, 2024.

Kadyrov then began to cynically explain Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine by saying that Ukrainians believed the Americans and "started fighting" the "brotherly" Russian people.

"He went against his own nation, defending American and NATO interests. And as a result, he was taken prisoner. I would rather die there than be captured," Kadyrov said.

