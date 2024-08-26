ENG
Soldiers of 82nd Airborne Brigade destroy two assault groups of Russian marines in Kursk region: "Akhmat" ran away, f#ck! Bastards left everything behind!. VIDEO of battle

In the Kursk region, soldiers of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade destroyed two groups of Russian marines from the 810th Brigade of the Russian Army.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of a military clash between Ukrainian soldiers and the invaders were published online.

"Elimination of two groups of Russian marines of the 810th Brigade in Kursk region during a raid by a group of paratroopers of the 3rd Battalion of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the command of the battalion's chief sergeant with the call sign 'Volyn'". - is noted in the commentary to the video.

Warning: Strong language!

