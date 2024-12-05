After the US presidential election, the end of the war in Ukraine has never seemed so close.

According to Hirado, this was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, during the US election campaign, the issue of the war in Ukraine was allegedly one of the most important.

Trump, Siyarto said, spoke of the need to end it, while Harris allegedly advocated its "continuation."

"We are making every effort to make Donald Trump's goal of ending this war a reality," the Hungarian foreign minister said.

He added that otherwise, "the danger of escalation will grow every day."

The day before, Sijjarto once again traveled to Russia and met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

According to Le Monde, the United States, Germany, and Hungary are still against Ukraine's invitation to NATO.

