Invaders stormed Novodarivka and Novopole areas in Zaporizhia direction 9 times - Defense Forces of South

Russian troops do not stop storming the defense line in the South of Ukraine. The enemy carried out 9 attacks in the Zaporizhzhia direction in the areas of Novodarivka and Novopil.

The situation in the South

In the operational zone of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the South, the invading forces do not stop shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops and frontline areas where civilians live. Over the past day, 260 artillery, mortar, and MLRS attacks were recorded.



In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy conducted 3 air strikes, using 5 guided aerial bombs and 40 unguided aerial missiles.



The enemy's drone terror against the civilian population does not stop.

"Over the past day, the enemy used 290 FPV drones of various modifications, including barrage munitions of the Lancet type, and dropped more than 400 fragmentation munitions with damaging properties," the Defense Forces said.

Assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

As noted, the enemy army does not stop storming the defense line in southern Ukraine. According to the updated information, the enemy resorted to assault actions 13 times in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center. Of these, 9 attacks were carried out in the Zaporizhzhia sector near Novodarivka and Novopil.



In the Huliaipil and Orikhiv sectors, the enemy continues to conduct rotational activities on the front line. The aggressor also continues to train personnel to conduct assaults, and is actively conducting aerial and engineering reconnaissance.

In the Prydniprovia sector, the islands at the mouth of the Dnipro River remain a priority target for the enemy. Over the past day, 5 unsuccessful attempts of the invaders to attack were recorded. Having suffered significant losses in manpower, the enemy retreated to their original positions.

Losses of the Russian army

The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to inflict fire on enemy locations, rear and firing positions.

Thus, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 74 occupants.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

10 artillery systems

11 vehicles and armored vehicles;

1 UAV of the "Shahed-136" type;

3 motorcycles

2 boats;

2 generators;

2 starlinks, a video surveillance camera, and a trencher.

Also damaged:

6 dugouts;

6 observation points;

2 ammunition storage sites and 2 UAV takeoff sites.

As a reminder, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 748,950 Russian invaders.