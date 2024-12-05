Due to war, 135 artists and 93 media workers died in Ukraine, 1222 cultural heritage sites were damaged – Ministry of Culture

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 135 Ukrainian artists and 93 media workers have been killed, and 1222 cultural heritage sites have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

"The war claimed the lives of 135 Ukrainian artists and 93 media professionals. These data not only show the scale of losses, but also remind us of the tragic pages of our history. Just as in the 20s and early 30s of the twentieth century, the Stalinist regime destroyed a generation of Ukrainian artists, so today Russia is purposefully destroying the cultural elite of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is also noted that not only Ukrainian but also seven foreign media workers were killed during the war in Ukraine.

"The systematic crimes against journalists and media committed by Russia pose a serious threat to freedom of speech and information security, undermine democratic values and human rights," the Ministry of Culture emphasized.

Cultural heritage

According to the Ministry of Culture, 1,222 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine have been damaged by Russian aggression.

Thus, according to information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations, in November the total number of damaged cultural heritage sites in the regions increased by 43 and now amounts to 1222 sites. Of these, 124 are of national importance, 1024 are of local importance, and 74 are newly discovered.

In addition, repeated attacks on previously damaged cultural heritage sites occurred in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, and Kherson regions. New attacks took place in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

It is reported that as of today, cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv have been damaged, in particular: Kharkiv region - 322, Kherson - 159, Donetsk - 164, Odesa - 136, Chernihiv - 65, Kyiv region and Kyiv city - 81, Zaporizhzhia - 56, Mykolaiv - 41, Dnipro - 49, Lviv - 60, Luhansk - 32, Sumy - 31, Khmelnytskyi - 10, Poltava - 6, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr - 4, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy - 1.

"As of the end of November 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of damaged cultural heritage monuments that suffered during the hostilities and occupation," the Ministry added.

