Works on construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region completed by 99.9% – Shmyhal
The construction of fortifications in the Kharkiv region has been completed by 99.9%.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during an offsite government meeting, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.
"The state of completion is 99.9%. About 800 strongholds have been built and equipped," the prime minister said.
Shmyhal also emphasized that the Ministry of Defense was instructed to provide the fortifications with drainage systems to ensure proper drainage and functionality of the fortifications in difficult weather conditions.
As a reminder, the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region is also fully completed, while in Zaporizhzhia region the work is in its final stages.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password