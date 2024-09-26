Construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region is 100% complete. Objects were put onto books of RMA, - Shmyhal

The construction of fortifications in the Mykolaiv region is 100% complete.

This was announced by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting in the Mykolaiv region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Prime Minister, in 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 3.2 billion to the Mykolaiv region for the restoration and functioning of critical, educational, and medical infrastructure and for the construction of defense borders.

"The government has allocated UAH 567 million to the region for the construction of fortifications. The work has been completed by 100%, and the facilities have been put onto books of the RMA," the Prime Minister said.

Now, according to Shmyhal, it is necessary to approve the procedure and cost of maintaining the fortifications.

The Ministry of Defense was previously instructed to draft a government resolution.

At the end of July, Shmyhal reported that the construction of fortifications in the Kherson region was 97% complete.

