In 2025, more than 30 thousand DeepStrike attack drones will be supplied to AFU – Umierov

In 2025, more than 30,000 long-range strike drones, the so-called DeepStrike, will be delivered to Ukrainian defenders. Some of these UAVs were financed by international partners by investing in the Ukrainian defense industry.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is changing the rules of the game on the battlefield thanks to innovative technologies! In pursuance of the President's Resilience Plan, more than 30,000 DeepStrike attack drones will be delivered to our defenders in 2025. Some of these UAVs were financed by our international partners by investing in the Ukrainian defense industry. These new-generation drones are capable of operating autonomously over long distances and hitting enemy targets with high accuracy," the statement said.

Umierov noted that the Defense Ministry continues to increase investments in the development of high-tech systems.

According to him, this not only meets the needs of the front line, but also supports the defense industry, creates jobs and develops Ukrainian technologies.

"We are demonstrating to the world: Ukraine is capable of innovation and technological independence. Even in times of war, we are developing state-of-the-art production, strengthening our defense capabilities. Ukraine is creating a techno-army ready to defend itself by all available means. This is an important signal to our allies and enemies: we are strong, innovative and invincible," the Defense Minister added.

