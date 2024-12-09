NABU: Current and former chairman of Lviv Commercial Court demanded $1 million bribe

The NABU and SAPO exposed the current and former chairmen of the Commercial Court of Lviv region who demanded a bribe of USD 1 million from a representative of a private company.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

It is noted that this is the first exposure of the head of a specialized court of general jurisdiction by anti-corruption authorities.

In exchange for this amount, the detainees promised to ensure that the "necessary" decisions were made in the court cases of the Western Commercial Court of Appeal, as well as to prevent the contract killing of the whistleblower.

During the investigation, detectives and prosecutors documented the transfer of a part of the unlawful benefit in the amount of $75 thousand.

The current and former chairmen of the Commercial Court of Lviv region were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing, and the involvement of other judges is being established.

