As of the summer of 2024, there were about 6000-7500 Russian military personnel in Syria, including representatives of PMCs.

This was written by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Accordingly, even if all these soldiers are redeployed to Russia and then sent to the war against Ukraine, this will not significantly affect the situation at the front, given the rather high daily losses of the Russian army in assault operations. Moreover, some of these soldiers may be redeployed to Africa," he noted.

Events in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

On November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces. According to Al Arabia, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that the US should not interfere in the developing conflict in Syria.

On December 8, it became known that the Syrian opposition had captured Damascus and announced Assad's escape.

