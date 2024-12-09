Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria has fallen because almost 800,000 Russian troops are in Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We see that the Assad regime has fallen. Why? Because there are no real Russian troops there. Let's be honest. And not only because of the forces of the rebels and those who support them, but also because there are no real Russian troops there," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, almost 800 thousand Russian troops are in Ukraine.

"This means that the entire army of the great pseudo-empire is fighting against the Ukrainian people. The same thing is happening in Africa. We know that there were Wagners there," Zelenskyy added.

He noted that Russia wants to influence the African continent.

Zelenskyy emphasized that if Ukraine falls, "Putin will return to Syria, Africa and many other countries."

The President believes that to prevent this, the success of the whole world in uniting around Ukraine should be clear.

Events in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces. According to Al Arabia, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that the US should not interfere in the developing conflict in Syria.

On December 8, it became known that the Syrian opposition had taken Damascus and announced Assad's escape.