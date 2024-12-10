Nauseda on sanctions against Russia: Moscow is not suffering because of its policy

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that the European Union needs to have a more expressive policy toward Russia, which unleashed the war in Ukraine. However, according to him, this will be impossible without the West's principled approach to economic relations with the aggressor country.

As Censor.NET informs, LRT writes about it.

"I am very dissatisfied with the political navigation when, on the one hand, we impose sanctions, and on the other hand, we make more and more reservations in the sanctions policy itself," Nauseda said.

Nauseda said that circumventing sanctions is becoming increasingly important for the interests of Western companies.

"I constantly see that this seemingly value-based policy, the policy of sanctions, has very specific interests of Western companies. As long as business has such a huge influence on politics, the EU will not have a foreign policy with values and principles," the Lithuanian leader emphasized.

He emphasized that he does not currently have the impression that "Russia is suffering because of its policy, as was believed and expected at the beginning of the war, when we said that sanctions would stop Russia."

"I see that over time, the tension of sanctions is getting weaker and weaker, and the exceptions and circumvention of sanctions are getting stronger and stronger," he emphasized.

As a reminder, suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex have found a way to circumvent the sanctions and order chips from the American company Texas Instruments even after the sanctions were imposed.