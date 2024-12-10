Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed enemy’s command-and-observation post, and attacked concentration of manpower with cluster munitions. VIDEO
Soldiers of the artillery division "Thunder Riders" of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade inflicted a devastating strike on the occupiers' positions in the Kharkiv direction.
The operation began with a precision FPV drone strike on an enemy command and observation post, which collapsed like a construction made of cardboard cubes, eliminating the occupation group. Immediately afterwards, Ukrainian defenders hit an enemy mortar with a warhead that detonated and turned into a pile of scrap.
Our soldiers covered the enemy's manpower with cluster munitions, finally thwarting another attempt to storm Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
