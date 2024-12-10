"Birds of Magyars" will become separate brigade of Unmanned Systems Forces
The Magyar Birds regiment will become a Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was announced by Commander Robert Brovdi (Magyar), Censor.NET reports.
"Magyar's birds are being transformed into a separate brigade of the USF of AFU. Thus, throughout the year 2024, from the company of strike unmanned aerial system through a separate battalion, a separate regiment to a separate 414th Unmanned Systems Forces Brigade," the statement said.
Magyar announced the recruitment of personnel in connection with the transition to a separate brigade.
As noted, they are looking for both civilians and military personnel, including those who have left the unit without permission.
