Belarus tests new 9M318 missile near border with Ukraine - Belarusian Hajun

Today, 10 December, Belarus tested a new 9M318 surface-to-air missile for the Buk-MB2 system near the border with Ukraine. This led to the announcement of an air alert in the northern regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Belarusian Hajun

It is noted that the tests were carried out on the Olmany swamp and the territory of the former Merlinsky air training ground in the southern part of Belarus.

Until 20 December 2024,a new flight restriction zone will be in effect in the area, prohibiting flights at altitudes of up to 20 km from the ground.

Read more: Belarus will deploy Russian "Oreshnik" so that distance to targets is minimal, - Lukashenko

What is known about the 9M318 missile?

The 9M318 missile is designed to engage high-speed manoeuvrable aerial targets (drones), tactical missiles of various types, helicopters and ground targets. It is an upgraded element of the Buk-MB2 system.

"Belarusian Hajun reminds that in February 2022, the same area was used for the firing of Tochka-U missiles as part of the Allied Resolve exercise between Russia and Belarus.

"Hajun also noted that since the restricted area is valid until 20 December, it is possible that missile launches in the area will continue in the coming days.

Read more: Lukashenko announces delivery of dozens of nuclear warheads to Belarus