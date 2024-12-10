Belarus will deploy Russian "Oreshnik" so that distance to targets is minimal, - Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that he is already choosing a location for the Russian Oreshnik complex, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promised to hand over to him.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Belarusian propaganda agency BelTA.

"All this has been thought out today. We are now thinking about where and on what areas to deploy these weapons (Oreshnik - ed.). We have saved sites from deploying strategic nuclear missiles," Lukashenko said.

According to him, there are about three sites in Belarus where Oreshnik can be deployed.

"We will choose this one, because it has a minimum distance to the target. We will place and target it," the Belarusian dictator said.

He added that he had set a condition for Putin that the targets for potential Oreshnik strikes would be determined by the Belarusian side, not the Russian one, and, according to him, Putin agreed to this proposal.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia would transfer the Oreshnik systems that it recently used to strike Ukraine to Belarus.

Russian strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik"

On November 21, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a Rubizh missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in a November 21 address that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range Oreshnik missile.

On November 22, the Defense Ministry's DIU said that on November 21, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the Oreshnik missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called Oreshnik, which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.

Putin also threatened to use the Oreshnik missile against Kyiv.