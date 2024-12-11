Kallas: Russia has learned to influence elections with help of new technologies

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said that Russia has learned to influence elections with the help of new technologies.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Thus, according to Kallas, Russia has learned to influence elections with the help of new technologies. In particular, she commented on this in the context of Romania.

"I see examples from Romania, as well as from other countries, that the Russians have really cracked the code of how to influence elections," she said.

As for the impact of new technologies on democracy, Kallas said she is "very concerned."

"Democracy is based on trust, and if you can no longer trust the election, how can you trust the results?" she emphasized.

According to Kallas, current methods of determining whether an election is free and fair are outdated and do not take into account new technologies used to influence elections.

"I think we should take them very seriously," she concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the EU ambassadors are planning to discuss sanctions against Russian hybrid threats for the first time, including election interference, cyberattacks and economic sabotage.