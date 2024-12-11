Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 9, man dies in hospital
A man injured in the shelling of Zaporizhzhia on 10 December 2024 died in hospital. The number of victims has increased to 9.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Despite the efforts of doctors, another wounded man died in hospital. It is a 74-year-old man. The enemy attack in the centre of the city has already taken 9 lives," he said.
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 10 December 2024
As reported, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of 10 December. The shelling destroyed a private clinic.
