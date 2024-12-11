Since beginning of day, 140 combat engagements took place in frontline, fighting is ongoing in eight sectors - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions, and fighting is ongoing in eight directions.

Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy fired artillery at Vysoke and Porozok in Sumy region; Tymonovychi in Chernihiv region.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled four enemy's attempts to advance in the areas of Hlyboke, Lyptsi and Starytsia, and one firefight is ongoing near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attempted to advance towards our positions 11 times in the areas of Zakhidne, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove, with seven engagements taking place so far.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman sector, 21 combat engagements took place near Tverdokhlibove, Druzheliubivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and in Serebrianskyi forest. So far, five firefights have been ongoing in this sector.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy conducted one offensive in the area of Verkhnekamianske.

In the areas of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights took place since the beginning of the day, which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked four times in the vicinity of Toretsk. Three of the attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and one firefight is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy have dropped 3 GABs on the settlements of Krymske and Petrivka.

The enemy is currently highly active in the Pokrovsk sector. Twenty-eight times today, combat engagements of varying intensity started. Fighting is currently ongoing in the vicinity of Shevchenko, Pishchane, Novotroitske, Novooleksiivka, Novyi Trud, Dachenske and Lysivka. 12 enemy attacks were repelled near Myroliubivka, Promin and Pokrovsk.

The situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove sector. Near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Dachenske, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka and Uspenivka, 19 enemy attacks were repelled, and our defenders are steadfastly repelling nine more ongoing attacks.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor attacked 26 times near Trudove, Kostiantynopilske, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne and Novodarivka, two of the engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy bombarded Komar and Rozlyv with ten guided aerial bombs.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaipillia sector.

Our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novodanylivka in the Orikhivsk sector. In addition, the Defence Forces shot down one guided aerial missile near Svitlohirske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, one firefight took place in the area of Kozatskyi Island since the beginning of the day. The enemy was not successful.

Situation in the north

In the Kursk sector, our defenders repelled 15 enemy assaults today, six of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy fired 182 artillery shells at the region's settlements and the positions of our defenders.

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire frontline and in the rear.