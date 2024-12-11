Two people were wounded as result of shelling in Pokrovsk

On December 11, in the morning, Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. As a result, two local residents were injured.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was reported by Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk Region Prosecutor's Office, over the phone to Suspilne Donbas.

"Today, on December 11, at 11:45 a.m., the Russian occupiers attacked Pokrovsk. As a result of the shelling, two local residents aged 56 and 64 were wounded. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, closed head injury and shrapnel wounds," Medvedeva said.

According to the spokeswoman, the wounded were provided with medical aid.

A pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been initiated, the type of weapon is being established.

As a reminder, due to the escalation of the security situation, gas supply and distribution in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, has been suspended since December 12.

As of November 6, 11.5 thousand Ukrainians, including 51 children, remained in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The evacuation of the city continues.