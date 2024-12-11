Zelenskyy: Entire territory of Ukraine should receive invitation to NATO

Ukraine does not want to involve other countries in a war with Russia, so we need an invitation to NATO. It should be extended to the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

According to Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CBN.

Read more: Ukraine will not legally recognise territories occupied by Russia, - Zelenskyy

"The invitation is given to the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, but the actions of the Alliance can (extend) to the part that Ukraine will control, which it controls, with future expansion," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine understands that it cannot become a NATO member while a full-scale war is ongoing.

"This (invitation to NATO - ed.) is the first step that gives a clear signal to Putin or any other aggressor in the future - Ukraine will be a NATO member," the head of state added.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to call Joe Biden to discuss the issue of inviting Ukraine to NATO.