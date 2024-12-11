Ukraine will not legally recognise territories occupied by Russia, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that if there is a lack of forces for certain military actions, some territorial issues can be resolved diplomatically. However, the country will not legally recognise the seized territories as Russian.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with CBN.

We cannot legally recognise our occupied territories as Russian. This is impossible neither under the Constitution of Ukraine nor under the law. This will cause a split in Ukrainian society, and the unity of society has been our strongest weapon since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, in the event of any territorial compromises, tens of thousands of people will remain in Russian captivity.

Read more: Forcing Ukraine to cede its territories will only encourage Putin’s military machine, - Czech PM Fiala

"Recognising such territories means forgiveness. However, we need to achieve our goals through diplomatic means. And these goals are sustainable and faster peace," the President stressed.

If we do not have enough forces, some issues can be resolved diplomatically, and this is right, but we will not legally recognise the occupied territories as Russian territories," the head of state stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted the importance of a strong US position.

"America cannot be weak and cannot lose Ukraine. If the United States' position is not strong, there will be explosions of war in other parts of the world," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Orban’s call to Putin: No need to play on your own image