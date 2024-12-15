Grozny attacked by drones for second time in week. VIDEO

On the morning of 15 December, Grozny (Chechnya, Russia) was attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

At least 4 explosions were reported in the morning. According to locals, the target of the drones was the OMON base and the 2nd regiment.

Telegram channels report that the video of the attack itself is being removed from chats.

Three days earlier, drones had already attacked Grozny. On 12 December, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov reported that four soldiers were lightly injured when a UAV exploded over the barracks of the Akhmat Kadyrov Special Police Regiment. Akhmat Kadyrov.

