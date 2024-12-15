Enemy attacked Ukraine with 108 drones: air defense forces destroyed 56, another 49 were lost in location, three UAVs returned to Russia - Air Force

On the night of December 15, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with drones and an S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missile.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched 108 drones from the districts of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo in the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

"As of 08.30 a.m., 56 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipro regions.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 49 enemy drones did not reach their targets (lost in the area), and three more returned to Russia.

The crash of the downed UAVs damaged infrastructure, apartment buildings, private houses, cars, and property in several regions of Ukraine and the victims are being helped.

