Ukraine will have to accept partial territorial losses to end war, - Pellegrini

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said that Ukraine "will be forced to make partial territorial losses" to end the war.

He said this on STVR, Censor.NET reports.

"When it comes to peace, I believe that we need to remain realistic. Today, probably no one in Europe among sane people believes that it will be possible to achieve peace without some partial territorial losses for Ukraine," the politician said.

He noted that he based his opinion on daily information about the situation at the front.

The Slovak president also called on Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

Earlier, Pellegrini said that it was time to start looking for a sustainable and just end to the war in Ukraine.