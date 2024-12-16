Forbes: Ukraine may have used modified A-22 aircraft to strike at Grozny OMON base

The strike on the OMON base in Grozny was another case of the use of Aeropract A-22s, which Ukrainian intelligence has "modified into unilateral attack drones" since the beginning of this year.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Forbes.

The publication notes that this drone aircraft can fly up to 1300 kilometres. It has an additional fuel tank, as well as remote guidance and explosive systems. Earlier, such aircraft hit a drone factory, a missile research centre and a naval base with ships.

Footage filmed by eyewitnesses in Grozny during the 15 December attack showed "some new details about the improvised attack drone," the publication said.

For example, the UAV had opaque plugs that covered the normally transparent glass around the A-22 cockpit. Journalists also believe that the drone used to have a registration number on its tail. The footage from 15 December shows paint in place of the number.

"That might indicate that the intelligence directorate is sourcing used A-22s for its drone program rather than taking all the airframes directly from the Aeroprakt factory in Kyiv," Forbes writes.

Hitting the target caused a fiery explosion, with no wave of debris that would be expected from a specially manufactured long-range munition such as the UK's Storm Shadow cruise missile.

What is known about the Aeroprakt A-22?

The Aeroprakt A-22 is a Ukrainian-made ultralight two-seater aircraft designed by Yurii Yakovlev. It is manufactured by the Aeroprakt company.

The first flight was made in 1996. It entered service in 1999.

The A-22 is built according to the aerodynamic scheme of a strut high-winged airframe with a T-shaped tailplane. The structure is all-metal. A number of parts are made of fibreglass. The wing is straight with a fabric covering. The landing gear is non-retractable, three-pillar with a nose steering strut. The wheels of all struts are of the same size and covered with fairings. The powerplant consists of a "Rotax-912" air-cooled piston engine with a three-blade propeller. The cockpit is enclosed with a large area of glazing. Access to the cockpit is through 2-way doors. The pilots' seats in the cockpit are located side by side.

As a reminder, on the morning of 15 December, Grozny (Chechnya, Russia) was attacked by UAVs. According to local residents, the attack targeted the OMON base and the 2nd Regiment.

Read more: France is working to deliver Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine in early 2025, - Ambassador Veyer