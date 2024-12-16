Ukrainian air defence shoots down 27 Russian UAVs, another 19 drones fail to reach targets - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 16 December 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type strike UAVs and other types of drones from the Bryansk and Orel regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08.30 a.m., 27 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defence Forces, 19 enemy UAVs failed to reach their targets (lost in the area). Three UAVs are still in the air.

As of 8:45 a.m., the air alert is in effect in Khmelnytskyi, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

No hits were recorded, and no information on damage or casualties was received.

