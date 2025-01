Defective Ukrainian-made 120mm mortars have returned to the frontline.

According to Censor.NET, the manufacturer "repaired" them with silicone. The soldiers filmed this "high-tech" improvement of the defective ammunition.

Warning: Strong language!

