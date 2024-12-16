Terrorist attack in Dnipro: Suspect to be held without bail until February 12

In Dnipro, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on a 37-year-old man suspected of committing a terrorist attack near one of the administrative buildings in the central district of the city on December 14.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The suspect was taken into custody for 60 days without the right to be released on bail.

What is known about the suspect?

It is noted that the man is from Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, but now lives in Odesa.

The suspect said in court that he was allegedly framed, and the "curator" told him that he had to throw paint on a person who allegedly took bribes.

According to him, he did not know about the explosive device. Since he works as a bartender and, according to him, saw bribery at work, he decided to take revenge on the "bribe-taker" who was "ordered".

See more: SSU investigators have classified explosion in Dnipro as terrorist act, and suspect has been detained. PHOTO

It is known that the defendant has been previously prosecuted and is suspected of distributing prohibited substances - the case is currently pending in Odesa court.

The prosecutor demanded that the suspect be held in custody for 60 days without bail. The defendant's lawyer insisted on a house arrest as a preventive measure.

Terrorist attack in Dnipro on December 14

On December 14, an explosion occurred in one of Dnipro's central districts. Later, Dnipro police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine , detained a suspect in the terrorist attack near one of the administrative buildings in the central district of the city on Saturday, December 14.