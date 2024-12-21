Zelenskyy dismisses UN envoy Kyslytsia and Ukraine’s ambassadors to number of countries (updated)

On December 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukrainian diplomats in a number of countries and Ukraine's representatives to international organizations. The head of state signed decrees appointing new ambassadors.

According to Censor.NET, the dismissals are mentioned in the decrees on the president's website.

In particular, Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine's permanent representative to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia.

In total, nine documents related to dismissals in diplomatic missions appeared on the president's website.

Thus, the following were dismissed:

Ambassador to Rwanda Andrii Pravednyk . He was replaced by Viacheslav Yatsiuk ;

. He was replaced by ; Ambassador to Slovenia Andrii Taran , who was also the Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

, who was also the Minister of Defense of Ukraine; Ambassador to Lithuania Petro Beshta - he will move to work as Ambassador to Slovenia; Olha Nikitchenko will work in Lithuania instead.

- he will move to work as Ambassador to Slovenia; will work in Lithuania instead. Ambassador to Japan Serhii Korsunskyi ;

; Ambassador to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin , who was instead sent as ambassador to the Congo;

, who was instead sent as ambassador to the Congo; Ambassador to China Pavlo Riabikin ;

; Yevheniia Filipenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

The President also signed decrees on a number of other appointments:

Ambassador to the Philippines will be Yulia Fediv ;

; Ambassador to Hungary - Fedir Shandor ;

; Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Mariana Betsa will be the Head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO;

will be the Head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO; Yevhen Tsymbaliuk will be the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva .

Zelenskyy also canceled the order of February 22, 2024, appointing Emine Dzhaparova as Ukraine's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna.

On December 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the appointment of more than 30 new Ukrainian ambassadors.

In particular, instead of Vasyl Bodnar, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal will be appointed as ambassador to Turkey.