Area of Ukraine’s territories contaminated by explosive ordnance has decreased by 17,000 km², - Ministry of Defense

In 2024, the area of potentially explosive contaminated territories of Ukraine decreased to 139,000 km².

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

At a meeting of the National Mine Action Authority chaired by First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, it was reported that the area of land contaminated with mines and explosive devices decreased by 17,000 km² in 2024 and amounted to 139,000 km².

In particular, Colonel Ruslan Berehulia, head of the body's secretariat, noted that over 3,150 km² of agricultural land was surveyed during the year, of which more than 2,500 km² were demined.

Read more: If Putin attacks, Germany must be able to wage war - Pistorius

Also, as part of humanitarian demining in the de-occupied territories, non-technical surveys were conducted in 165 communities in seven oblasts. A total of 2,291 sites with a total area of over 300 km² were identified.

At the end of the meeting, Lieutenant General Havryliuk thanked the sappers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service, explosives experts of the National Police and other operators for their contribution to the demining of the liberated territories.

To recap, Poland has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), under which it has allocated PLN 2.5 million to support demining in Ukraine.