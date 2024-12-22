ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12339 visitors online
News
30 371 97
boxing (29) sport (150) Usyk (13)

Usyk defeated Fury in rematch and defended his championship titles

Usyk defeated Fury

On the night of 22 December, boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated his rival Tyson Fury in a rematch.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The match took place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The Ukrainian boxer defended the World Boxing Association (WBA Super), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and (The Ring) titles in the super heavyweight division.

The boxer dedicated his victory to his mother and all mothers in Ukraine.

Before the weigh-in, the boxer unfurled the banner "Free the Azovstal defenders".

Read more: Usyk defeated Fury in fight for title of absolute world boxing champion

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 