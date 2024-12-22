Usyk defeated Fury in rematch and defended his championship titles

On the night of 22 December, boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated his rival Tyson Fury in a rematch.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The match took place in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

The Ukrainian boxer defended the World Boxing Association (WBA Super), World Boxing Organisation (WBO), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and (The Ring) titles in the super heavyweight division.

The boxer dedicated his victory to his mother and all mothers in Ukraine.

Before the weigh-in, the boxer unfurled the banner "Free the Azovstal defenders".

