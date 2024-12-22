Ukraine’s Air Force: 52 out of 103 Shaheds destroyed, 44 more drones lost locally

On the night of December 22, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones. An Iskander-M ballistic missile was also launched from Crimea in the direction of the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 10:00 a.m., 52 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 44 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), and one UAV flew in the direction of Belarus.

Consequences of the attack

In Kherson, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions, private enterprises, apartment buildings, and property were damaged by the Russian attack, with no casualties, and the victims are being helped.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the roof of a high-rise building caught fire as a result of the fall of the wreckage of an enemy drone in Kyiv region, and people were evacuated. Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the fall of the Shahed wreckage on a high-rise building in Brovary.