Lubinets to appeal to UN and Red Cross over the shooting of five Ukrainian prisoners of war by occupiers

The occupiers shot a group of 5 captured Ukrainian soldiers.

This was announced on Telegram channel of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds that the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko has released a video of another crime committed by Russians - the shooting of soldiers who surrendered.

"The video shows how Russian soldiers shot five Ukrainian captured defenders. I will report this fact to the UN and the ICRC. Russian war criminals who shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war must be brought before an international tribunal and face the most severe punishment provided by law!" - the Ombudsman emphasizes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had once again shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered after being surrounded.

Earlier, Lubinets reported that in 2024 alone, the Nazis shot 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

