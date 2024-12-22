Meloni: Threat to EU security from Russia will not disappear after end of war in Ukraine

The threat to the EU's security from Russia or other countries will not stop after the war in Ukraine ends. And the European Union must be prepared for this.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Reuters reports, Censor.NET informs.

Meloni attended a meeting of the leaders of Italy, Sweden and Greece, as well as the EU foreign policy chief, which discussed security in northern Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as migration challenges.

The Italian prime minister said that Russia poses a broad threat to the security of the European Union, as it can use illegal immigration and other issues to undermine the EU.

"We have to understand that the threat is much broader than we realize," she said.

She also expressed her belief that the threat to the EU's security from Russia or other countries will not stop after the war in Ukraine is over. Therefore, EU countries should be prepared for this.

Read more: If Putin attacks, Germany must be able to wage war - Pistorius

"It's about our democracy, it's about influencing our public opinion, it's about what's happening in Africa, it's about raw materials, it's about instrumentalizing migration. We need to know that this is a very broad concept of security," Meloni said.

The politician called on the EU to do more to protect its borders and not to allow Russia or any "criminal organization" to control the flow of illegal migrants.

In addition, the Italian Prime Minister said that the EU has made mistakes in addressing migration over the years, simply trying to share the burden.

"It was a mistake to address the issue of illegal migration exclusively within the framework of solidarity debates. As a result, we failed to protect our borders... We want to protect our external borders and we will not allow Russia or criminal organizations to undermine our security," Meloni said.

Although NATO remains the "cornerstone" of EU security, the bloc must address broader issues, the Italian prime minister said.

"Security also means critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, raw materials, supply chains. It means a new and more effective foreign and cooperation policy, it means migration," the politician added.