Servicemen who returned from AWOL will receive payments again after order to enlist in reserve battalion - Military Law Enforcement Service

Servicemen who voluntarily returned to their military unit from the AWOL will continue to receive payments and allowances. The resumption of all payments and allowances will take place after the official order to enlist in the reserve battalion.

This was stated by the head of the Communications Department of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service, Colonel Serhii Kuzmenko, Censor.NET reports.

"When a commander issues an order to a military unit that a serviceman is enrolled in a reserve battalion, from that moment on, he resumes receiving his salary, material and food support, and all benefits are restored in accordance with the current legislation," said the colonel.

At the same time, he stressed that no payments of financial support or provision of material assets are made during the period from the moment a soldier leaves his unit until the order to enlist in a reserve battalion is issued.

Earlier, the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on servicemen who had performed AWOL for the first time to voluntarily return to service by 1 January 2025.

Returning to service after CCD

On 28 November, President Zelenskyy signed a law allowing those who committed first-time AWOL or deserted to return to service voluntarily and without punishment.

According to the law, criminal proceedings initiated in relation to criminal offences under Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine against servicemen who first left military units or places of service without permission or deserted and voluntarily arrived and expressed their readiness to continue military service are not grounds for refusing to extend the military service of such servicemen and the validity of their contract.

It was also reported that military personnel who voluntarily return to service before 1 January 2025 will be reinstated with all social guarantees.

