Trump: Putin says he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, we must end war

President-elect Donald Trump says dictator Vladimir Putin is waiting to meet with him to discuss a settlement to the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Trump' s statement during his speech at AmericaFest in Arizona.

"Including foreign policy, the crazy wars, which was one of the things I want to do and quickly, and President Putin said he wants to meet with me as soon as possible, so we have to wait for that, we have to end this war," Trump said.

The politician also reiterated that if he had been president, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine would not have started.

"This war is terrible. No one has ever seen anything like it. We see numbers that are just crazy. We have to stop it. It is senseless. This would never have happened if I had been president. This war would never have happened."

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote that US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could meet as early as 2025.

