Greece to hand over Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine - media

Greece has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ekathimerini.

As noted, these missiles, which have been in use for almost 40 years, come from the stocks of the Greek Navy and Air Force and were deemed unnecessary for operational use according to Greek military standards.

The Sea Sparrow is a short-range anti-aircraft weapon made in the United States, and Ukraine already has the necessary launchers.

It is also reported that the transfer of these missiles is part of Greece's broader military assistance to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, weapons, and ammunition.

In addition, it is worth recalling that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece's unwavering support for Ukraine during the last EU leaders' summit.