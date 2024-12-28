ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8713 visitors online
News
8 958 22

Greece to hand over Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine - media

Sea Sparrow

Greece has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ekathimerini.

As noted, these missiles, which have been in use for almost 40 years, come from the stocks of the Greek Navy and Air Force and were deemed unnecessary for operational use according to Greek military standards.

Read more: Ukraine and Greece sign agreement on security cooperation

The Sea Sparrow is a short-range anti-aircraft weapon made in the United States, and Ukraine already has the necessary launchers.

It is also reported that the transfer of these missiles is part of Greece's broader military assistance to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, weapons, and ammunition.

In addition, it is worth recalling that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece's unwavering support for Ukraine during the last EU leaders' summit.

Author: 

Greece (59) rocket (1576) war in Ukraine (2497)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 