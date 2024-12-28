Number of combat engagements on frontline increased to 82, fighting is still ongoing in eight sectors - General Staff

As of this time, the number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 82. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 33 attempts to storm the frontline.

Russian strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Today, the communities of Petrushivka, Shalyhyne, Nova Huta and Bila Bereza in the Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once, near Vovchansk, a battle is underway.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces once near Hlushkivka, the fighting continues.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Novoplatonivka and Makiivka. Seven battles are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the direction of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar. Five attacks have already ended without success for the occupiers.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 33 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Pershyi May and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 25 enemy attacks, eight combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is most active in the area of Dachenske, where seven combat engagements took place.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Kurakhove and Dachne. Seven occupiers' attempts to advance have already been repelled.

Situation in the South

Nine enemy attacks took place in the Vremivka direction near Kostiantynopilske, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the occupation forces did not carry out any active operations at the Siversk, Huliaipillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks.

