Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine Sukharevskyi called to vote for Ukrainian game "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl" as best in world. VIDEO

Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, called on Ukrainians to support the Ukrainian game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl as the best in the world.

It should be noted that The Steam Awards 2024 voting takes place on the Steam platform. Thanks to our support, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been nominated in three categories:

Luxurious storyline

The most innovative game designer

Game of the Year

Voting will last until 20.00 on 31 December.

It is also worth noting that the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 development team, together with the MK Foundation, a fund of competent targeted assistance, supports the Ukrainian army. The MK Foundation provides significant assistance to the Ukrainian army and plans to increase its support for the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We would like to remind you that in the credits of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, the developers expressed their gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers.