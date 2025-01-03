Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine: MiG-31K takeoff recorded

On the afternoon of January 3, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff has been recorded," the statement reads.

The military also reported a UAV threat to the residents of Sumy.

