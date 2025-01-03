ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10474 visitors online
News
1 489 12

Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine: MiG-31K takeoff recorded

On January 3, the MiG-31K took off was recorder

On the afternoon of January 3, an air raid alert was declared in all regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Attention! Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff has been recorded," the statement reads.

The military also reported a UAV threat to the residents of Sumy.

Read more: Air defense shot down 60 enemy UAVs out of 90, another 26 were lost in location, - Air Force

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1495) Air forces (1460) air alert (335)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 